Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Taffinder Lane.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Heather Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 4:08 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:24 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Ridgehaven Drive.
- Disorderly conduct-abusive or profane language was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Esther Circle.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Browning Drive.
- A city warrant arrest was made at 5:38 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lowes Boulevard and Trimmier Road.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Whispering Forest Circle.
- An assault by contact was reported at 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A debit or credit card abuse was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard,
- Criminal trespass was reported at 11:07 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Harker Heights
- A terroristic threat of a family member was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Oak Trails Drive.
- A theft was reported at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A criminal trespass was reported at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
- A theft of a firearm was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Valentino.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:49 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Tuscan Road.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:33 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Siena Court.
- A theft was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Mark Road.
- A theft was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Maplewood Drive.
- A criminal trespass was reported at 9:51 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A theft was reported at 10:48 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Scenic Trail.
- A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:49 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Mustang Trail.
- A warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:35 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made to assist another agency was reported at 10:36 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
- An attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:59 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
- An assault by threat was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
- A theft was reported at 1:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Continuous violence against family was reported at 4:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An assault by contact - family violence was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Josie Circle.
- A theft was reported at 8:13 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 5:03 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A disturbance was reported at 3:52 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
- Driving while license invalid was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Arnold.
- A warrant arrest was made at 9:37 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
