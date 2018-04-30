Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Police blotter updates were not available as of press time.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:18 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South 1st Street.
- Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle was reported at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 3:29 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 4:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Sublett Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct involving language was reported at 4:34 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Sparrow Trail.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 10:48 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Ridgeline Road.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence, interference with an emergency phone call, and criminal mischief were reported at 11:12 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
- A theft was reported at 11:54 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Appaloosa Drive.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 2:55 p.m. Saturday in the 40 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:38 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Bermuda Street.
- Striking of an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 4:39 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block Skyline Drive.
- A runaway was reported at 5:24 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Hogan Drive.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
