Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon was reported at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Kern Road.
- Theft by fraud was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Assaulting a family member by strangulation or suffocation was reported at 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Alta Mira Drive.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rio Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of 3800 block of Riverrock Drive.
- Theft was reported at 11:26 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:29 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Taft Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North 8th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Bishop Drive.
- Unlawful restraint was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Brock Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Coy Drive.
- An arrest for a warrant on two counts of assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:36 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 6:58 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Little Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 11:56 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:19 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A theft was reported at 1:46 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Second Street.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Hawk Trail.
- An animal at large was reported at 5:48 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Saddle Drive.
- A theft was reported at 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:08 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
- Continuous violence against family was reported at 11:43 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a police blotter on weekends
Lampasas
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:18 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Summer Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:16 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
- Harassment was reported at 12:38 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Howe Street.
- Loud music was reported at 4:23 p.m. Saturday on Samac Lane.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:31 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Gamel Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:31 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Casbeer Street.
