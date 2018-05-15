Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 12:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of Belt Loop.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:48 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Carolyn Drive.
- A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 3:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made on charges of expired registration, speeding in a school zone and failure to maintain financial responsibility at 1:03 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
- Possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, were reported at 4:48 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief were reported at 5:22 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Redbud Drive.
- An arrest was made on a charge of possession of a controlled substance at 7:14 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
- Fraudulent use and possession of identifying information was reported at 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
- An arrest was made on a charge of violation of a protective order at 7:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Harker Heights
- A criminal trespass was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Oakridge Boulevard.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Oaks Drive.
- Harassment-repeated electronic communication was reported at 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Old World Drive.
- A theft was reported at 4:21 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Violation of a protective order was reported at 5:38 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Missouri Drive.
- Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft of property was reported at 7:34 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Comanche Gap Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at midnight Saturday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest was made on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction at 9:53 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
- A theft was reported at 12:44 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A theft was reported at 3:25 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:48 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Bluebird Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7:48 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Bluebird Drive.
- An arrest was made on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction at 6:02 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- A theft was reported at 7:34 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Kirsten Farmer and Kayla Bouchard
