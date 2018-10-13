Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 2:27 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Godman Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:36 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North 18th Street.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:24 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Hold Street and South Gray Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 4:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 6:50 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Owen Court.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Burglary of habitation with forced entry was reported at noon Thursday in the 2600 block of Timberline Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Hall.
- Theft by fraud was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Sierra Drive.
- Misdemeanor pick-pocketing was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of Trimmier Road.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Lansberry Court.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of 14th Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Brushy Creek Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:09 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Edgefield Street and Johnson Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Dewitt County Court.
- Displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Wheeler Avenue.
- Arson was reported at 1:05 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Stone Avenue.
Harker Heights
- A city warrant arrest was made at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Theft of property was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bonnie Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 10:05 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Mockingbird Lane.
- A warrant arrest was made for another agency at 10:22 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 7:13 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Terroristic threats, criminal mischief was reported at 8:36 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Morris Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made for another agency at 8:57 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
- Possession of child pornography was reported at 10:07 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made to assist another agency at 10:09 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South 1st Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:21 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
- Possession of child pornography was reported at 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:38 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- Tampering with or fabricating evidence was reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 3:26 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Ridge Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Lampasas
- Theft of firearm and unlawful carry of a weapon was reported at 1:33 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10:03 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:16 p.m. Thursday in WM Brook Park.
- Child endangerment was reported at 2:43 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A disturbance was reported at 3:43 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
- Fraud was reported at 4:07 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 5:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South US Highway 281.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:26 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:43 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
- Harassment was reported at 8:36 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:08 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
- Harassment was reported at 9:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A prowler was reported at 9:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
