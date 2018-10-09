Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2900 block of Trimmier Road.
- An assault by contact was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Green Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Meadowbrook Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Grant Drive.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Aztec Trace.
- Theft, assist to another agency was reported at 4:19 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 2:39 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Theft was reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact was reported at 3:32 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue F.
- An attempted burglary of a building was reported 11:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of High Chaparral Drive.
- A warrant arrest made to assist another agency was reported at 10:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Live Oak Drive.
Lampasas
- An assault was reported at 12:18 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:52 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
- A disturbance was reported at 1:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
- Harassment was reported at 8:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue G,
- Fraud was reported at 8:31 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- Criminal mischief reported at 1:39 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Brown Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 5:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
- Suspicious act was reported at 8:44 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Howe Street.
