Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Terrace Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at noon Saturday in the 2100 block of El Dorado Drive.
- A theft was reported at noon Saturday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported at 11:19 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Robertson Avenue.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:57 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:08 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 5:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury-continuous family violence was reported at 6:53 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
