Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 1:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Chippendale Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Ashley Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Coal Oil Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Swope Drive and Skyline Drive.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 2:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Wells Street.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 8th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Starlight Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 10:57 p.m. in the 400 block of South Second Street.
Harker Heights
No reports were available at press time.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 5:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Indecent exposure was reported at 6:57 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Mary Street.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Mary Jane Circle.
- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 8:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- Debit card abuse, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 11:42 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Hill Street.
Lampasas
- An assault was reported at 1:41 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:28 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
- A theft was reported at 5:03 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:26 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Broad.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.