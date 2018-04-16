Area police reports indicated:
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 3:56 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Hawk Trail.
- A theft was reported at 8:16 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 1:18 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Robertstown Road.
- A traffic accident was reported at 2:07 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Jason Drive.
- Assistance to the Round Rock Police was reported at 10:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- Possession of a group one controlled substance was reported at 11:16 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North 10th Street and Atkinson Avenue.
- A forgery was reported at 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 1:21 a.m. Saturday on North 10th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Conder Avenue.
- A burglary of habitation with forced entry was reported at 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
