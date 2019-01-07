Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- A theft was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Meadow Lane.
- A theft was reported at 11:26 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:46 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 8:02 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Juniper Circle.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
