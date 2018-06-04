Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Deadly conduct, including discharges of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person, was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Tracy Circle.
- A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was issued at 1:48 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 2:12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Leifester Circle.
- Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Police blotter information was incomplete as of press time but further updates will be included in a later report.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:02 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Veterans Avenue and South Fifth Street.
- A male was arrested for violation of a protective order at 5:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Theft of jewelry totaling $1,250 in value was reported at 8:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:37 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Craig Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:02 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Copperas Cove Road and Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An animal bite from a domestic pet at large was reported at 3:12 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Theft of a laptop was reported at 6:38 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Theft of a cellphone was reported at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Skyline Drive.
- A welfare concern, assault by contact, family violence, and assistance to the Killeen Police Department were reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Nathan Lane.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
