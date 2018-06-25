Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:36 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Indigo Drive.
- Deadly conduct, discharges of a firearm towards a habitation, building, or person was reported at 3:10 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Alpine Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Bridgewood Drive.
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and East Central Texas Expressway.
- A burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felonies was reported at 11:20 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Liberty Street.
- Disorderly conduct, affray, was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Middleton Street.
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Hold Street.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A burglary of habitation with forced entry was reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Birmingham Circle.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A burglary of habitation without forced entry was reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Golden Oak Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Eighth Street and East Dunn Avenue.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Garrison Avenue.
- An aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance at 12:11 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
- An arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance at 2:47 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
- An arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance and in assistance of another agency at 3:32 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A false report to police officer was reported at 9:53 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
- Found property, a cellphone, was reported at 10:57 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
- Disorderly conduct, language, was reported at 12:29 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
- A burglary of habitation was reported at 1:52 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Primrose Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:46 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Margaret Lee Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:17 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
- Reckless damage was reported at 8:08 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:44 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
- An arrest was made for possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana at 8:55 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence and criminal mischief were reported at 11:12 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Lariat Circle. A juvenile was detained and released to a parent.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
