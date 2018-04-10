Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury with other dangerous weapon was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:12 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:09 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- A false report was given to a police officer at 10:39 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
- An aggravated assault was reported at noon Sunday in the 600 block of Dimple Street.
- An aggravated assult with a firearm was reported at 1:02 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Cedar Circle.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made for possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, at 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest was made for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana, over 4 ounces, at 1:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest was made for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana, over 4 ounces at 1:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest was made for injury to a child and an assault with bodily injury-family violence at 1:37 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:02 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported at 1:19 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Traci Drive.
- An arrest was made for an assault causing bodily injury-family violence at 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Traci Drive.
- An arrest was made for a criminal trespass at 6:48 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 7:41 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest was made for driving while license invalid with previous convictions at 7:51 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Drive.
- Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, was reported at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
- An arrest was made for public intoxication and evading arrest at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
- An arrest was made for driving without a driver’s license at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Truman Avenue.
- An arrest was made for an expired motor vehicle inspection at 11:42 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Truman Avenue.
Harker Heights
- A male was arrested for public intoxication at 2:07 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Knight’s Way.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:14 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:08 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Resisting an arrest, search or transport was reported at 2:47 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 5:12 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
- Fraudulent use and possession of identifying information was reported at 7:58 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of White Hawk Trail.
- Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, was reported at 12:51 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A burglary of habitation was reported at 4:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Shoshoni Trail.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:31 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
