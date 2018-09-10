Area police reports indicated
Killeen
- Debit card abuse was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Kern Road.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Schottische Lane.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:41 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of North College Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Snapdragon Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:07 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Snapdragon Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:11 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Edgefield Street.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 8:37 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Silent or abusive calls to 911 service was reported at 8:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of North Second Street.
- Graffiti was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of John David Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:34 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Trimmier Road.
Harker Heights
No incident reports were available at press time.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle was reported at 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- Continuous violence against family, criminal mischief was reported at 1:33 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Darwin Circle.
- Assault on a public servant, resisting arrest/search/transport was reported at 2:33 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Halter Drive.
- Debit card abuse was reported at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:29 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.
- Resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:54 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Josie Circle.
- Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:16 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Michelle Drive.
Lampasas
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
- A noise disturbance was reported at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nix Street.
- Assault was reported at 2:26 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 5:32 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
