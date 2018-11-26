Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A burglary of a building was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Two counts of criminal mischief were reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Fort Hood Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:53 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Ruiz Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:25 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Tanner Court.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 11:42 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:01 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 58th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Harbour Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 7:37 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
- An assault cousing bodily injury-family violence was at 12:10 a.m. reported Saturday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 11:58 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Karen Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
