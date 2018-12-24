Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Assaulting a family member by strangulation or suffocation was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:07 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 8:41 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Van Zanten Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm within certain municipalities was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Slate Court.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Daffodil Drive.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Short Avenue.
- A deadly conduct of discharging a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Harker Heights
No reports are released on the weekend.
Copperas Cove
- An assault with bodily injury - family violence was reported at 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
- A robbery was reported at 10:59 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Town Square.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 12:16 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Matthew Circle.
- Continuous violence against the family was reported at 4:53 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:39 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:59 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Deorsam Drive.
- A theft was reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:05 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
- A theft was reported at 10:46 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 2nd Street.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 2:03 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:33 p.m. Saturday on Castleberry Street.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East 4th Street.
- Shots fired was reported at 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- A suspicious person was reported at 9:11 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West 3rd Street.
