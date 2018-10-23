Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Lynn Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 2:54 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault by contact was reported at 11:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Spicewood Drive.
- An aggravated assault with other dangerous weapon was reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
Harker Heights
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:57 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
- An assist to another agency was reported at 4:55 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Found property was reported at 3:09 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
- A theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of McGinnis Court.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:17 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:07 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:29 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Arrest warrant possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram was reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Lampasas
- Loud music was reported at 12:17 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Avenue A.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Second Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 7:53 p.m. in the 1300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious person was reported at 9:01 p.m. in the 100 block of Park street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.