Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of habitation-forced entry was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Shawn Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Riverrock Drive.
- Harassment of a public servant was reported at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:47 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one was reported at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 3:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
- Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Elms Road.
- A burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Harbour Avenue.
- A theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:33 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chantz Drive and Bluestem Lane.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Zephyr Road.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made on outstanding warrants at 3:14 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Look Out Ridge Boulevard.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 1:19 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest for public intoxication was made at 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
- A theft was reported at 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An arrest was made on multiple warrants at 8:41 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Mountain Lion Circle.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 12:04 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:04 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Logsdon Street.
- An arrest for assault with bodily injury-family violence was made at 4:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest on charges of evading arrest or detention and criminal mischief was made at 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
- A welfare concern was reported at 7:08 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Redbud Drive.
- A wrong or fictitious license plate was reported at 7:44 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
- An arrest for failure to identify as fugitive and a warrant was made at 8:33 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; prohibited item or substance in correctional facility; possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1, less than 1 gram; and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 11:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- An arrest on charges of assault with bodily injury-family violence and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 1:39 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
- An arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was made at 1:52 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Pinto Drive.
- A theft was reported at 4:07 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Cedar Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 8:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Amthor Avenue.
- An arrest on a charge of assault on a public servant and resisting arrest was made at 9:26 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
- An arrest on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants for failure to appear and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to display driver’s license and speeding was made at 10:47 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Lampasas
- An assault was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:24 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss.
- An arrest for warrants for assault causing bodily injury-family violence, assault family/house member-impeded breath/circulation, interference with emergency request for assistance and unlawful restraint was made at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Avenue A.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:13 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:29 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Avenue C.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:51 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss.
