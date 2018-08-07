Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Schorn Drive.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Ronstan Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Sunny Beach Court.
- An assault with bodily injury involving a knife or other cutting instrument was reported at 5:59 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Tangent Court.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:34 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Nimitz Drive.
- A forgery was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 12:12 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Michael Drive.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Young Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:57 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- An assault by contact was reported at 3:01 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Deek Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation without forced entry was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Sissom Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Schorn Drive.
- Possession of over 4 ounces of marijuana was reported at 9:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Pinckney Court.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 11:12 p.m. Sunday on Hall Avenue.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Lance Loop.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:35 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Gray Street.
- A burglary of a building without forced entry was reported at 2:13 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road.
Copperas Cove
- A robbery was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
- A male was arrested for driving while intoxicated, assault with bodily injury, family violence and resisting arrest, search, or transport at 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the 40 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
- A suicide/attempted suicide, assault with bodily injury and welfare concern were reported at 10:27 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lariat Circle.
- A theft of a temporary license plate, valued at $30, was reported at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:13 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
- Evading arrest/detention was reported at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Lane.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Second Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:19 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Anderson Avenue.
- A runaway was reported at 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Anderson Avenue.
- A male was arrested on a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility at 11:24 p.m. Sunday.
Harker Heights
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Tuscan Road.
- An assault causing bodily injury of a family member was reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Lemonwood Drive.
- Credit card/debit card abuse was reported at 5:51 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Tanner Lane.
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 7:31 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- A theft from a person was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Cox Drive.
- A runaway was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Aztec Trace.
- Fraud/destroying/removal or concealment of writing was reported at 7:38 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:22 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- A male was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
- A male was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills Drive.
- An assault was reported at 1:51 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Hackberry Street.
- A traffic hazard was reported at 1:59 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
- Harassment was reported at 3:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
