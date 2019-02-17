Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault by strangulation or suffocation was reported at 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Schwald Road.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Wade Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 3:52 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Botanical Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Golden Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Cambridge Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Taft Street.
- A theft was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Passion Flower.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Second Street.
- An assault on a public servant was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 9:13 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North First Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:28 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Shady Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 1:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Joseph Drive.
- A theft was reported at 6:14 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
