Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of 12th Street.
- A theft was reported at 8:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Stewart Street.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Parmer Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:48 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Malibu Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault by contact was reported at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
- An aggravated assault with a knife was reported at 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Windward Drive.
Copperas Cove
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:33 a.m.Saturdayin the 500 block of Skyline Drive.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 12:25 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Horseshoe Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:43 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of High Chaparral Drive.
