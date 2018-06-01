Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A report of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was taken at the intersection of East Elms Road and Florence Road Thursday at 1:25 a.m.
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of North Fourth Street Thursday at 2:30 a.m.
- A report of harassment by threat was taken at the intersection of West Veteran’s Memorial Blvd. and North Second Street Thursday at 2:30 a.m.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported in the 800 block of Sissom Road Thursday at 7:45 a.m.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported in the 500 block of Angus Circle Thursday at 10:15 a.m.
- A forgery was reported at a business in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue Thursday at 10:45 a.m.
- A theft was reported in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street Thursday at 12:04 p.m.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road Thursday at 6:09 p.m.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made for tampering/fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams in the 2400 block of Farm-to-Market 3046 Thursday at 3:37 a.m.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of North First Street Thursday at 10:35 a.m.
- Two assaults by contact—family violence reports were taken in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street Thursday at 10:58 a.m.
- An arrest was made on a parole violation in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue Thursday at 12:28 p.m.
- A burglary of a building report was taken in the 400 block of Cove Terrace Thursday at 2:43 p.m.
- A report was taken for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information in the 200 block of Meggs Street Thursday at 4:23 p.m.
- An arrest was made for possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces and a probation violation in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190 Thursday at 6:14 p.m.
- A report was made for assault with bodily injury—family violence in the 100 block of Nelson Drive Thursday at 10:53 p.m.
- Assault by contact—family violence was reported in the 300 block of Myra Lou Avenue Thursday at 11:40 p.m.
- Forced entry was reported in the 1100 block of Hill Street Thursday at 11:38 p.m.
Harker Heights
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Blvd. Thursday at 4 p.m.
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of Heights Drive Thursday at 12:51 p.m.
- An assault was reported in the 200 block of Commercial Drive Thursday at 7:10 p.m.
