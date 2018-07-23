Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A narcotics investigation was opened at 3:08 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 4:24 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:12 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- An assault by threat was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Park Street.
- Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 1:49 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Adams Avenue and North Gilmer Street.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Estes Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Robindale Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Ambrose Drive and Robinett Road.
- Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Sands Lane.
- Fraudulent destruction, removal, or concealment of writing was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:31 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Waterproof Drive.
- Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 6:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Arkansas Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 7:32 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Southhill Drive.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 8:53 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bundrant Drive and Tucker Drive.
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 9:13 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lake Road and Shoemaker Drive.
- An aggravated assault involving a dangerous weapon was reported at 9:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Attas Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Driving without a valid license was reported at 3:43 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported 9:01 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 1:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
- General information was taken at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, was reported at 4:49 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Bond Street.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 4:44 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Bernice Circle.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 4:49 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Summers Road.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Saddle Drive.
- An attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:42 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Colorado Drive.
- Displaying of a wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured license plate was reported at 7:12 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West U.S. Highway 190 and West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An animal bite and an animal at large were reported at 8:59 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Avenue D and South Seventh Street.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 9:38 p.m. Saturday near the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:51 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A woman was arrested for evading arrest/detention at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
- A man was arrested on Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants for arrest for driving without a valid license and expired registration at 11:57 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
Police blotter information was unavailable at press time.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 12:25 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 1:17 p.m. Saturday on West Farm-to-Market 580.
- A suspicious act was reported at 3:29 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Fourth Street and East Central Texas Expressway.
- Fraud was reported at 3:37 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
- A woman was arrested for an assault causing bodily injury to a family member at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
