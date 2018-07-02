Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Houston Street.
- A burglary of habitation with forced entry was reported at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Laurel Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Tyler Street.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive.
- A theft of a bicycle was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Arkansas Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Walking in a roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Long Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:43 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Bayer Hollow Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:59 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Valentine Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Spring Rose Circle.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Lonesome Dove drive.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 12:12 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A burglary of habitation without forced entry was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Skyflower Lane.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 1:43 a.m. Sunday on East Rancier Avenue.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Priest Dive.
- A discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made on a Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias of speeding in a school zone, 32 mph in a 20 mph, at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- A theft of a cellphone valued at $900 was reported at 12:34 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
- An arrest was made for possession of under two ounces of marijuana at 3:03 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 11:04 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:41 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Washington Avenue.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 7:07 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Harker Heights
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility, public intoxication and an unrestrained child under 8 were reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
