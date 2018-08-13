Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
- A burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:29 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Bluebonnet Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:17 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Lauren Mackenzie Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, or feet was reported at 9:17 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Lauren Mackenzie Drive.
- An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
- A narcotics investigation was conducted at 10:46 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of North Gray Street.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:26 a.m. Sunday on East Church Avenue.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 11:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, or feet was reported at noon Sunday in the 6600 block of Wagon Wheel Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Cunningham Road.
- Theft/possession of stolen property was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Basalt Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, or feet was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Alamocitos Creek Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, or feet was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Bridgewood Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, or feet was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Lori Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, or feet was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Christie Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, or feet was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Avenue D.
- A city warrant for another agency was issued at 11:29 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Shawn Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Prestige Loop.
- A city warrant was issued at 12:34 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Harker Heights
- A theft was reported at 10:36 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Kathey Road.
- An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 11:41 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Clore Road.
- An arrest was made on an outstanding warrant for another agency at 8:04 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Shawnee Trail.
- A theft was reported at 3:16 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/deadly contact was reported at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
- An arrest was made on an outstanding city warrant at 6:13 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An aggravated robbery was reported at 9:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Aztec Trace.
- An arrest was made on outstanding city warrants at 12:04 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief resulting in a damaged window valued at $200 was reported at 12:56 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Drive.
- An arrest was made on a warrant for theft under $100 at 6:51 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 7:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
- Forgery of a government document or money was reported at 11:11 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief resulting in damages to electronics valued at $250 was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lariat Circle.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:16 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:13 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Teton Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Ohnmeniss Drive,
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:58 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East First Street.
- A theft was reported at 11:48 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
