Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A criminal arrest was made on a warrant for another agency at 2:11 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 2:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Elyse Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Little Nolan Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:12 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Lake Road.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Lazy Ridge Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Blackburn Drive.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Monroe Loop.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- A forgery was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road.
- Public lewdness was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Deadly conduct, discharges of a firearm toward a person, habitation, or building was reported at 10:01 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Aspen Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of over 4 ounces of marijuana was reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Farm-to-Market and Pershing Drive.
- A bicycle without a headlight was reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:34 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- A man was arrested in assistance to another agency, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, for theft of property at 12:29 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
- A welfare concern was reported at 1:48 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Third Street.
- A wrong/fictitious license place, insignia, and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 2:26 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Mary Street.
- A man was arrested in assistance to another agency, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, on bond forfeiture for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information at 2:41 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Mary Street.
- A man was arrested on Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants of arrest for expired registration, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to display a driver’s license at 10:41 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Seventh Street.
- A burglary of a habitation, with a damaged door frame and currency totaling $240 stolen, was reported at 10:56 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
- A forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 11:24 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made for an assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:08 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation, with a damaged door frame and a cellphone valued at $200 stolen, was reported at 3:19 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Casa Drive.
- Found property, a passport, was reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
- A man was arrested for possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana at 3:53 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Copperas Cove Road and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- An assault by contact was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
- A woman was arrested for an assault causing bodily injury, family violence, at 8:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South 15th Street.
- An assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- Theft of an iPhone and a wallet with contents, valued at $750, was reported at 10:51 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Found property, a wallet and contents, was reported at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
No current blotter information was available as of press time.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Loud music was reported at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 10:53 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Fourth Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 3:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 5:21 p.m. Saturday on South Key Avenue.
- A burglary a vehicle was reported at 7:46 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 9:35 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Walnut Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
