Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Hereford Lane.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:28 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Creekside Drive.
- An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Bald Eagle Court.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at noon Sunday in the 2800 block of Vernice.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:44 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bundrant Drive and Lake Road.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Nimitz Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Mustang Drive.
Harker Heights
- A city warrant arrest was made at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of South 121 Loop.
- A theft was reported at 4:43 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 5:35 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- A warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 6:57 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Brittany Way.
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:24 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
- A city warrant arrest was made at 9:21 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- A warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
- Fraudulent removal or concealment of writing was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A theft was reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A city warrant arrest was made at 8:05 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Valley Road.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:05 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 5:02 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Amy Lane.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 12:31 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Georgetown Road and Highway Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:43 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:47 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 4:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
- A disturbance was reported at 12:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A disturbance was reported at 2:34 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Avenue I.
- A disturbance was reported at 2:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
- A disturbance was reported at 3:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
- A suspicious act was reported at 3:22 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Westridge Place and Nix Road.
- Shots fired was reported at 6:22 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:57 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Broad Street.
