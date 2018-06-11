Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A murder was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2800 block of Phoenix Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Bear River Trail.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Searcy Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:32 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:51 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Janelle Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 9:55 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Conner Court.
- A theft was reported at 6:41 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:58 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.