Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a habitation-no forced entry was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Gardenia Avenue.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Creekside Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Peach Hollow Cove.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:26 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Adams Avenue and North Gilmer Street.
- An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Gus Drive.
- Theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 10:21 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
- Forgery was reported at 12:58 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Temora Loop.
- An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday at East Dunn Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Paula Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:19 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Carrie Avenue.
Harker Heights
- A death investigation of a cardiac or respiratory arrest death was reported at 6:54 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Bella Vista Loop.
- Credit or debit card abuse was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Doubles Court.
- Theft was reported at 8:52 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An arrest on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding and violation of promise to appear was made at 2:29 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 3:46 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Amy Lane.
- An arrest for public intoxication was made at 3:58 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:06 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A runaway was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Tundra Drive.
- An arrest on warrants, assisting another agency, was made at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Tahuaya Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest on warrant for no driver’s license was made at 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
- An accident was reported at 1:01 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Theft was reported at 3:11 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
- A disturbance was reported at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest on warrants and possession of a controlled substance was made at 11:24 a.m. Sunday on East Avenue G.
