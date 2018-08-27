Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Libra Drive.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Mattie Drive.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 4:01 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A misdemeanor theft from a building was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue.
- Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 11:35 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of West Elms Road.
- An aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 11:38 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North College Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Diane Drive.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
- A forgery was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Watercrest Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Metropolitan Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- Evading arrest/detention using a vehicle and striking a fixture/highway landscaping were reported at 1:51 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
- A female was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief at 7:21 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 8:35 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Second Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported and a purse, with content and clothing, valued at $48, were stolen at 8:14 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Main Street.
- Found property, marijuana, was reported at 9:26 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 2:47 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Ash Street.
- A male was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, at 3:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Farm-to-Market 3046.
- A male was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, at 3:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Patricia Street.
- A female was arrested for driving without a valid license and failure to maintain financial responsibility at 4:28 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Third Street.
- A female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a wrong/fictitious/unclean license plate at 5:47 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- A theft of jewelry and U.S. currency, valued at $1,175, was reported at 6:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Patricia Street.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Farm-to-Marker 116.
- A burglary of a habitation and theft of U.S. currency, totaling $350, was reported at 10:16 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 10:32 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- A theft of a wallet and contents, valued at $167, was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Laura Street.
Harker Heights
Police blotter information was unavailable at press time.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:18 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Water Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 5:22 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:13 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 11:28 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A reckless driver was reported at 12:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:29 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:39 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:13 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
- A male was arrested for driving without a valid license with a previous conviction at 10:48 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:42 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
