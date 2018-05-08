Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
- Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 7:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of John Helen Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Boots Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Massey Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at noon Sunday in the 2100 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A burglary of habitation with no forced entry was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Sherman Drive.
- Reckless driving was reported at 1:07 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North 10th Street and Rancier Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Serpentine Drive.
- Driving with an expired driver’s license was reported at 4:33 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 4:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 5:16 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief, class C, was reported at 7:06 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Wolf Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Chaucer Drive.
- Assault by strangulation was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Skylark Circle.
- Failure to stop and render aid, serious bodily injury or death, was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:03 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Catalina Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Nicholas Circle.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday on West Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle were reported at 4:49 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest was made for possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, at 6:01 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made for a criminal trespass at 9:22 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East U.S. Business Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 11:31 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
- An arrest was made for an assault with bodily injury-family violence at 12:53 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Oak Street.
- An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, resisting arrest, search, or transport, an assault on a public servant, and an assault by contact at 8:53 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence were reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:47 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Canoe Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Preswick Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Ramblewood Drive.
- A theft of property was reported at 5:33 p.m. Friday in the in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft was reported at 7:27 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Harley Drive.
- Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made for failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a theft at 1:04 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121.
- A criminal trespass was reported at 11:42 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
- An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Harley Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at noon Saturday in the 500 block of Arapaho Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Hickory View.
Compiled by Kirsten Farmer and Kayla Bouchard
