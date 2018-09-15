Area police reports indicate
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Colonial Lane.
- Falsifying a report to a peace officer was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 Community Boulevard.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Lake Inks Avenue.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Gray Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft from a building was reported at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Gilmer Street.
- Driving while license suspended, canceled, revoked or denied was reported at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Deer Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 2:41 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3:27 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Lake Charles Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Plaza Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Dumfries Court.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 7:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North 8th Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Lewis Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:12 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Branch Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Arkansas Avenue.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 8:28 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Rancier Avenue and 8th Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Standridge Street.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- A burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 12:39 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Vardeman Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 1:08 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:41 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Dimple Street and West Bryce Avenue.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a building was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while license suspended with previous conviction was reported at 3:59 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Look Out Ridge Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 5:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 2:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:12 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Couples Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:46 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Dalton Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
- Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South 19th Street.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:42 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Forgery of a government document was reported at 10:31 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 4:22 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:44 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 5:02 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 6:11 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:45 p.m. Thursday on Gillen Court.
- A suspicious person was reported at 8:36 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 9:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.