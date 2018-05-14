Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Lucille Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Westcliff Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 4:01 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Driftwood Drive.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 4:01 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Driftwood Drive.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 4:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Mona Drive.
- A burglary of a building with no forced entry was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 9:19 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Joyce Lane.
- A misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Joyce Lane.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:46 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Second Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at noon Saturday in the 200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:58 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Zephyr Road.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 4:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Leslie Circle.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 7:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Chisholm Trail.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 8:16 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and South Gray Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Carnation Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 3:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Connie Avenue.
- An emergency medical detention was reported at 4:11 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
- 72-hour parking was reported at 7:03 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:23 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
- Found property was reported at 10:21 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Miles Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:24 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South 25th Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:21 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A burglary of habitation was reported at 5:06 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
- An arrest was made on prior charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief at 5:21 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Saddle Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:01 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Cassavaugh Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 6:11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:33 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- A runaway was reported at 8:23 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Hogan Drive.
- An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:07 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Peace Pipe Circle.
- An arrest was made for prior charges of failing to yield row to emergency vehicles, driving without a valid license, and no/improperly worn seat belt at 10:23 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information Sunday, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
