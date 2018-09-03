Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 12:36 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:27 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Green Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Pandos Way.
- Deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building, or person were reported at 3:55 p.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Bertha Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
- A felony theft was reported at 5:27 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Saturday in the 1100 block of Covey Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
- An assault by contact to an elderly/disabled person was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in Conder Park.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 3:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- A theft of service was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Estelle Avenue.
- A narcotics investigation was opened at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 5:37 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Crestview Drive and Meadow Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Dickens Drive.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 6:51 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Wales Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 12:18 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Laura Street.
- A male was arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances at 12:27 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Randa Street.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported and a storm door, valued at $250, was damaged at 1:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Davie Lee Street.
- A burglary of a building was reported and keys, valued at $52, were stolen at 1:56 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Found property, U.S. currency, was reported at 2:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- A female was arrested on warrants of robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity at 3:42 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A male was arrested on warrants of robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, as well as in assistance to another agency, the Lampasas Police Department, on a warrant for theft of property at 4:29 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A male was arrested on warrants of robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, as well as Copperas Cove Municipal Warrants of arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield row to an emergency vehicle at 4:29 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
- A male was arrested in assistance to another agency, the Austin Pardon and Parole Board for a parole violation at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
- A female was arrested on warrants of engaging in organized criminal activity and robbery, as well as for possession of a controlled substance at 11:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
- A male was arrested for tampering/fabricating evidence at 11:43 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
Harker Heights
Blotter information was not available as of press time.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- Gun shots were reported at 8:51 Saturday in the area of Sue Ann Drive.
- A theft was reported at 5:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
- A suspicious act was reported at 9:05 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Highway 281.
- A disturbance was reported at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9:24 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Loud music was reported at 10:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.