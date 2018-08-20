Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A homicide was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Cartwright Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 9:03 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Becker Drive and Zephyr Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Tahoe Court.
- Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Trotwood Trail.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 6:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Leisha Drive.
- A city warrant for another agency was issued at 8:06 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Root Avenue and West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made on a criminal warrant for another agency at 9:11 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Elms Road.
- An assault of a family member by strangulation or suffocation was reported at 9:41 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Cedar Circle.
Copperas Cove
- Criminal mischief was reported and a vehicle window, valued at $150, was damaged at 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
- A male was arrested for driving without a valid license and no insurance at 1:29 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Morning Dove Trail.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Katelyn Circle.
- A runaway juvenile was detained and released to a parent at 10:34 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- An animal at large was reported at 10:37 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Fifth A welfare concern was reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South 21st Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported and a mailbox, valued at $75, was damaged at 12:06 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Jeffrey Lane.
- Theft of a computer, valued at $900, was reported at 12:49 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Courtney Lane.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 3:19 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Roberson Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- An animal at large and animal bite were reported at 6:27 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
- A female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- A theft of U.S. currency, totaling $650, was reported at 6:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
- Found property, a debit card, was reported at 7:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was available at press time.
Lampasas
- A forgery was reported at 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:44 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- A disturbance was reported at 2:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
- A missing person was reported at 3:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street.
- An assault was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:59 p.m. Saturday on North U.S. Highway 183.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:44 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:14 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 9:43 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:54 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Park Street.
