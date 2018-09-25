Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Sulfur Spring Drive.
- Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of River Oaks Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Avenue.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Forgery was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 1:44 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Mustang Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:13 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Estes Drive and Trimmier Road.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Agate Drive.
- Graffiti was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of James Loop.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Rally Lane.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:35 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Rally Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:04 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Dakota Trace.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:38 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Pima Trail.
- A theft was reported at 6:58 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Disorderly conduct, evading arrest, was reported at 1:58 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
- A theft was reported at 4:46 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Evading arrest was reported at 6:55 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
- Theft was reported at 7:03 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:16 a.m. Sunday in the 30 block of Edgemere Court.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:48 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:43 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lorna Circle.
- A theft was reported at 12:48 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lariat Circle.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:57 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- Warrant arrest, evading arrest was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Josie Circle.
- Assault by contact was reported at 5:29 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Wagon Train Circle.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8:08 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
- Suspicious act was reported at 8:35 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:54 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Gamel Street.
