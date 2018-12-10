Killeen
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:19 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Bundrant.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:56 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Andover Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:50 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
- A burglary of a habitation-no forced entry was reported at 12:37 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Hidden Hills Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Wheeler Avenue.
- A theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Citrine Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Snowy River Drive.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Hilltop Loop.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Oak Hill Drive and Trimmier Road.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 2:04 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest for interference with duties of public servant, public intoxication and failure to identify was made at 6:33 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- A theft was reported at 1:38 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Jake Drive.
- An arrest on warrants for expired registration, operating a vehicle without license plates or registration insignia, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
- An assault by contact-family violence and interference with emergency call was reported at 6:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:39 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- An arrest for burglary of a building was made at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:10 p.m. Sunday on Hollywood Drive.
- An accident was reported at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 5:59 p.m. Sunday on South Highway 183.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
