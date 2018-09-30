Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
- Aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 9100 block of Devonshire Court.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:57 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Leo Lane.
- Theft of a firearm was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Bluebonnet Drive.
- Possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Fort Hood Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:51 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:28 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Elms Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Neta Drive.
Harker Heights
No reports were available at press time.
Copperas Cove
- A criminal warrant arrest was made at 1:13 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:44 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made at 6:37 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:43 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
- Theft was reported at 4:18 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 2:13 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Avenue. A.
- A suspicious person was reported at 4:58 a.m. in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:32 a.m. Saturday in W.M. Brook Park.
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:22 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 2:54 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Northington Street.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:33 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:38 p.m. Saturday on Lively Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.