Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:53 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Gray Drive.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Water Street.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:52 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was issued at 11:52 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North Fourth Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault by contact was reported at 3:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A burglary of habitation with no forced entry was reported at 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Fawn Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Edgefield Street.
- Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 South Fort Hood Street.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 9:57 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of South WS Young Drive.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Lazy Ridge Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Charlotte Lane.
- Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 11:44 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Glennwood Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An open investigation and found property were reported at 12:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A female was arrested for duty upon striking an unattended vehicle at 12:49 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
- A female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Dixon Circle.
- Found property, a backpack with contents, was reported at 6:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Travis Circle.
- Found property, a purse and wallet, was reported at 6:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
- Found property, a debit card, was reported at 8:33 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at 9:17 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Travis Circle.
- An arrest was made for driving without a valid license at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190/
- A theft was reported 6:49 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North First Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Travis Circle.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 10:17 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Appaloosa Drive.
Harker Heights
- Assistance of another agency was reported at 11:38 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Iron Jacket Trail.
- A theft of property was reported at 4:31 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:39 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Possession of marijuana and carrying a weapon were reported at 1:56 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Knights Way.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:56 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Knights Way.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A theft of property was reported at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Found property was reported at 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
- Deadly conduct, shots fired, was reported at 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 4:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- A burglary of habitation was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Indian Trail.
- A theft of property was reported at 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A female was arrested on warrants of driving without a valid license, failure to sterilize and vaccinate an animal after adoption, failure to appear and theft at 11:36 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
