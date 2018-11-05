Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Lyra Drive.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Wolf Street.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:57 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Bishop Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Viewcrest Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 1:57 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 4:41 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Deorsam Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.