Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Stallion Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of McCreary Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Pennington Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Stephen Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:09 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was issued at 4 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Gray Street.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Lauren Mackenzie Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:03 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North 5th Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:57 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Sparta Road.
- A pedestrian walking on the roadway, not facing traffic, was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Virginia Street.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and fabrication of evidence were reported at 2:27 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 3:48 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Eagle Trail.
- An arrest was made for bail jumping, failure to appear for driving without a valid license with previous convictions of suspensions without financial responsibility at 7:16 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A runaway was reported at 10:19 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
- Found property, drug paraphernalia, was reported at 10:43 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:03 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- An emergency medical detention was reported at 1:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Bowen Avenue.
- Theft of a wallet and contents, including currency, was reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Sumac Trail.
- Harassment by phone was reported at 5:39 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
- Theft of currency was reported at 7:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- Forgery of a government document and theft of a water pipe was reported at 7:52 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Main Street.
- An unattended death was reported at 8:34 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
