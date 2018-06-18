Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Kathey Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Vega Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Deek Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Colorado Drive.
- A theft of a motorcycle was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and U.S. Highway 190.
- A burglary of a building was reported Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Carnation Drive.
Copperas Cove
- A theft was reported at 8:34 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Nathan Lane.
- A theft was reported at 9:08 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Del Mar Drive.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:29 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Bond Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
