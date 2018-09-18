Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:23 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Golden Eagle Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 1:28 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 22nd Street.
- Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Theft from a person was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Bachelor Button Boulevard.
- A misdemeanor theft was reported at 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North College Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 4:42 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Screaming Eagle Circle.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- A city warrant was issued at 8:31 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Wolf Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Dan Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Johnson Drive.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Boxer Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Duncan Avenue.
- Tampering with government record was reported at 7:28 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Tank Battalion Avenue and North College Street.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 7:44 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive.
Harker Heights
- Sexual assault of a child was reported at midnight Friday in the 1700 block of Dakota Trace.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 11:21 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Theft was reported at 2:56 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
- Theft of a firearm was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Resisting arrest, search or transport/criminal trespass of a habitation was reported at 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 2:41 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 6:51 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:41 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Carpenter Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 12:19 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
- Theft under $100 was reported at 6:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Phyllis Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:41 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West 9th Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 1:32 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:34 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious person was reported at 8:26 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:56 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Arnold Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue F.
- Assault by threat was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Key Avenue.
