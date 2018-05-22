Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday on Schottische Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 5100 block of Imperial Eagle Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Levy Lane.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Rainforest Lane.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Elms road and Hereford Lane.
- A theft of a firearm was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 8:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Duncan Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Young Avenue.
- A misdemeanor theft of a motor vehicle parts was reported at noon Sunday in the 2100 block of Stagecoach Road.
- A misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:31 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Victoria Circle and North 46th Street.
- An aggravated assault with a knife or other cutting instrument was reported at 6:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Cascade Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
- Unlawful restraint was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 3:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest was made on a charge of public intoxication at 4:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- An arrest was made on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, at 6:54 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South First Street.
- An arrest was made on a charge of possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, at 6:54 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South First Street.
- An arrest was made on a charge of possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
- An assault by contact and disruption of classes were reported at 8:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A burglary of habitation was reported at 8:07 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
- Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported at 9:11 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Veterans Avenue.
- An arrest was made on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 9:29 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
Harker Heights
- Credit or debit card abuse was reported at 2:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Chaucer Lane.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Mildred Lee Lane.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 4:47 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Dale Earnhardt Drive.
- A theft of property was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:01 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
- A theft was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:06 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Red Cloud Drive.
- A theft of property was reported at 7:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Gold Splash Trail.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:06 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Bob White Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
- An arrest was made on a charge of public intoxication-minor at 2:21 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, and unlawful carrying of a weapon were reported at 6:21 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An arrest was made on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, at 6:21 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding 10 percent over the posted speed limit, and violation of promise to appear at 2:37 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Compiled by Kirsten Farmer and Kayla Bouchard
