Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Windward Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported Saturday at 1:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Uvero Alto Drive.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported Saturday at 5:33 p.m. in the 2900 block of Illinois Ave.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported Saturday at 7:56 p.m. in the 900 block of Southside Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported Saturday at 11:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Copperas COve
- Forgery was reported Saturday at 8:25 a.m. in the 100 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A theft was reported Saturday at 9:25 a.m. in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
- Fradulent use/possession of identifying information was reported Saturday at 10:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
- A theft was reported Saturday at 3:28 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported Saturday at 8:47 p.m. in the 200 block of South Third Street.
- Three counts of assault with bodily injury were reported Saturday at 11:58 p.m. in the 900 block of North 19th Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Stephen Miller.
