Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 1:13 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
- An arrest to assist another agency for failure to appear was reported at 3:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:26 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 8:46 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An open investigation was reported at 10:16 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Found property, a firearm, was reported at 12:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Courtney Lane and Hill Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:58 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North 3rd Street.
- Theft of gift cards totaling $2,500 to $30,000 was reported at 3:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Craig Street.
- Found property, a driver’s license, was reported at 6:22 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest for a court warrant of arrest with prior convictions of consumption of alcohol by a minor, minor in possession of alcohol and failure to appear was made at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- Theft of groceries totaling $100 was reported at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Burglary of a wallet from a vehicle was reported at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Sgt. Steve Miller.
