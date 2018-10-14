Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
No blotter information was available from the city by press time.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported Saturday at 7:17 p.m. in the 800 block of Sandy Court.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
