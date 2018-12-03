Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 12:24 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Chisholm Trail.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- An assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Dannen Court.
- A theft of a motorcycle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Margarita Drive.
- An assault was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Garland Drive.
- An assault by contact was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Lions Gate Lane.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Alan Kent Drive.
- A discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Southhill Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- An assault was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Modesto Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- An assault was reported at 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Orchid Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- An assault by strangulation was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Ridgehaven Drive.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Bobby Lee Drive.
Harker Heights
- A theft was reported at 6:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Aztec Trace.
- An arrest was made for warrants at 3:51 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- An arrest was made for five city warrants at 6:37 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made for theft of property and a warrant at 12:13 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Constitution Drive.
- An arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia at 7:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 7:54 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- An accident was reported at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lariat Circle.
- An animal bite was reported at 2:41 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Lucas Street.
- An arrest was made for possession of marijuana at 5:03 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of West Avenue B.
- An accident was reported at 5:48 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Liberty Bell Lane.
- An arrest was made for driving while license invalid at 8:13 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Little Street.
- A theft was reported at 6:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- An arrest was made for possession of marijuana at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Shady Lane.
- An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 10:32 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:58 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Main Street.
- Harassment was reported at 10:11 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
