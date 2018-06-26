Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Deadly conduct, discharges of a firearm towards a habitation, building, or person, was reported at 1:03 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Arkansas Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Arkansas Avenue.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Alamocitos Creek Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Lance Loop.
- Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
- A burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South 40th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of east Avenue E.
- A terrorist threat was reported at noon Sunday in the 4300 block of Lake Road.
- A burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was issued at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of 22nd Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Oak Hill drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
- A criminal arrest on a warrant for another agency was issued at 11:14 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and Mary Jane Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Wrong/fictitious/altered or obscured insignia was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
- A male was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license and without insurance at 6:11 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A female was arrested and charged on a warrant for an assault causing bodily injury at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
- Criminal mischief, inconvenience, was reported at 10:29 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eichelberger Drive.
- Forgery money was reported at 12:37 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief, a damaged vehicle mirror valued at $400, was reported at 1:31 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
- An assault with bodily injury, family violence and choking, was reported at 2:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 5:52 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lariat Circle.
- A male was arrested on a warrant of possession of a controlled substance at 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
- A female was arrested in assistance to another agency, the Temple Police Department, and charged with possession of a controlled substance at 9:33 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Found property was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported at noon Friday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
- A burglary of habitation was reported at 12:33 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Cherokee Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving without a valid license with a previous conviction was reported at 5:55 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon and assistance to another agency were reported at 7:41 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Ann Boulevard.
- Evading arrest/detention and possession of under two ounces of marijuana were reported midnight Saturday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
- Fraud/destruction/removal/concealment of writing was reported at 2:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 6:29 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Boxwood Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 7:59 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Dry Ridge Road.
- Theft of a firearm was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Red Fern Drive.
- An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Summer Glen Drive.
- Assistance to another agency was reported at 10:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Summer Glen Drive.
- Assistance to another agency was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Knights Way.
