Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a coin operated machine was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:54 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Theft from a person was reported at 8:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Garth Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:03 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Cricklewood Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Manor Court.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Garth Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, or feet was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Clementine Drive.
- A city warrant was issued at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Herndon Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, or feet was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Alvin Drive.
- Burglary of habitation with no forced entry was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Garland Drive.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Lakecrest Drive.
- Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, or feet was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Turner Avenue.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Autumn Valley Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury using hands, fists, or feet was reported at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made at 1:40 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North 10th Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:57 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Harker Heights
- Theft of property was reported at 8:14 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Theft of property was reported at 12:08 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Driving while license invalid was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Shawnee Trail.
- Driving while license invalid was reported at 12:47 a.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 1:23 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 10:07 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft of property was reported at 1:27 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 2:47 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
- Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Gina Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Assault with bodily injury/family violence was reported at 12:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Parnell Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:49 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Jake Drive.
- Causing injury or bodily harm to a child was reported at 1:08 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Jake Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury/family violence was reported at 1:08 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:18 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Driving while license invalid was reported at 2:14 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- An arrest was made to assist another agency at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Gibson Street.
- Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 6:19 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue I.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:17 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:12 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 8:12 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
- A noise disturbance was reported at 9:39 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.